CelebrityTaylor Swift kim kardashian

Here’s How Kim Kardashian Apparently Feels About Taylor Swift’s Alleged 'Diss Track' About Her

“It’s been literally years.”
Ellen Durney
If it feels like you’ve stepped out of a time machine this week, it’s probably because Taylor Swift’s new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has reignited some eight-year-old drama between her and Kim Kardashian.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
For a quick reminder, Swift and Kardashian's feud began way back in 2016 with the release of Kanye West’s song, “Famous,” which included the controversial line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
The lyric seemingly references when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009.
Even though West claimed that he got Swift's permission for the line, a spokesperson for the singer hit back and denied this was the case, describing the song as “misogynistic.”
Harry How / Getty Images
“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account,” Swift's representative told BuzzFeed News in a statement at the time. “She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”
At this point, Kardashian entered the chat to defend her then-husband. After telling GQ that Swift “totally approved” the line, she took things to the next level by releasing footage of the actual phone call between West and Swift, in which she can be heard giving him the go-ahead.
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
“Yeah. I mean, go with whatever line you think is better. It’s obviously very tongue-in-cheek either way,” Swift could be heard saying in the now infamous clip. “And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice!” she added.


Memorably, Kardashian shared the footage hours after noting that it was “National Snake Day” — which is where the “snake-gate” name originates.
As the story goes, the phone call clip appeared to serve as evidence that Swift had lied, and as a result, a large portion of the internet turned on her, prompting her to go into hiding.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
At the height of the scandal, people flooded Swift's social media pages with snake emojis, and when she returned a year later, she reclaimed the snake imagery by putting it at the forefront of her comeback album, Reputation.


In 2020, the full phone call between Swift and West surfaced online and seemingly revealed that Swift had never actually approved of the “that bitch” lyric after all.
And while Kardashian seems to have put the drama behind her, having never mentioned it since, it appears Swift's more reluctant to let it go.
John Shearer / Getty Images
In the past eight years, Swift has unpacked the “snake-gate” drama on multiple occasions — in songs, acceptance speeches, her Netflix documentary, and in interviews.
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Even as recently as December, she name-dropped Kardashian directly during an interview with Time magazine, claiming that her career was temporarily “taken away” from her due to a “fully manufactured frame job” by Kardashian and West.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” she said, looking back to 2016. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard. I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

So, after “snake-gate” seemingly inspired tracks on "Reputation" (2017), "Evermore" (2020), and "Midnights" (2022), Swift appears to be dwelling on the past once again on "The Tortured Poets Department," with a song that many have interpreted as a shady “diss track” toward Kardashian.
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
In case you’ve not heard it yet, Swift's “thanK you aIMee” tells the story of a high-school bully, named Aimee. Of course, the biggest hint that this song is inspired by Kardashian is the fact that the capitalized letters in the track title spell out her name.
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images
Swift opens the song with a reference to a “bronze spray-tanned statue” of a person who caused her “searing pain” in the public eye. “All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel,” she sings, looking back at the conflict.
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
The chorus centers around Swift's disdain for the bully in question as she recalls screaming “fuck you, Aimee” into “the night sky.”
In the second verse, Swift grapples with mocking “headlines,” recalling that “Aimee” “stomped across [her] grave.” She later indicates that she’s still haunted by what this person did to her, singing: “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead / I pushed each boulder up the hill / Your words are still just ringing in my head.”
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Of the apparent hints that the song is about Kardashian, none garnered quite as much attention as a line that many fans believe is a reference to Kardashian's daughter, North, whereby Swift sings: “And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
For context, North sparked an online frenzy by posting a TikTok video of her and her mom dancing and singing along to Swift's song, “Shake It Off.”
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for fans to start describing “thanK you aIMee” as a Kardashian “diss track,” with many wondering how the reality star might be feeling about the song.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
And now, with their 2016 feud being rehashed once again, an insider claims that Kardashian has moved past the drama — and wants Swift to do the same.
James Devaney / GC Images
“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” a source told People magazine on Tuesday, adding that Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Taylor] keeps harping on it.”
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

“It’s been literally years,” the insider added.

Kardashian hasn’t personally addressed the “diss track,” though the Skims founder appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday and told the host that “life is good.”
ABC / YouTube

Related

Taylor Swift kim kardashian
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot