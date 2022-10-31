Kim Kardashian Came To Tracee Ellis Ross' Birthday In Full Costume — But It Wasn't A Costume Party

Kim Kardashian might’ve gotten a little too into the Halloween spirit this year.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star revealed Sunday that she stopped by Trace Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday festivities over the weekend, but didn’t realize until she got there that it wasn’t a Halloween-themed celebration.

“That time I showed to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with Ross. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.”

The Skims founder was wearing a hyperrealistic Mystique costume from the “X-Men” series ― skin-tight bodysuit, red hair, yellow eye contacts and a whole lot of bright blue paint. Ross was dressed in a glamorous red get-up with diamonds.

One can only hope that Hulu cameras were rolling to capture the moment for “The Kardashians.”

Halloween was a busy time for the other members of SKKN creator’s family, as Kylie Jenner showed off a variety of looks (Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira), Kendall Jenner dressed up as “the sweetest space toy,” and Khloe Kardashian appeared to briefly reunite with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe also showed off the first photo of her and Thompson’s 3-month-old son on Instagram without revealing his name.

