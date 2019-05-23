Kim Kardashian Trademarks 2-Week-Old Baby Psalm West's Name

Psalm West, who was born just two weeks ago, can’t do much yet except for cry, drool and, well, run an empire.

Kim Kardashian filed for trademark protection under her company for the name of her newborn son, TMZ reports. Public documents available in the United States Patent and Trademark Office database confirm this.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

A search for “Psalm West” in the database generates 16 results, showing that little Psalm’s name could be used for a plethora of goods and services, including entertainment services, personal appearances, a flurry of baby, hair, beauty and skin care products, toys, computer software, umbrellas, collectible trading cards, chopsticks and — in the great Kardashian tradition — nutritional supplements.

The trademark treatment is nothing new for the Kardashian/Jenner clan. The names of Kim Kardashian’s other kiddos — North, Saint and Chicago — are also trademarked, per TMZ. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also slapped a little circle TM on their babies names’ — True Thompson and Stormi Webster.

It’s unclear how much cash Kim K dropped on this latest move, but considering her net worth, it was probably chump change to her.

An application for electronic filing costs between $225 and $400, with a possible additional fee of $100-$125 for showing use, according to the USPTO. Additional fees accrue over five and 10 years. But in Kardashian logic, this investment probably seems well worth it to ensure their money-making factory keeps on churning for the next generation.