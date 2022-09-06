Kim Kardashian Reveals Details About Her Upcoming True Crime Podcast

Kim Kardashian is taking her passion for criminal justice reform to new heights.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” leading lady, who announced a podcast deal with Spotify back in 2020, is now offering some hints about her upcoming series, which she is set to host.

“It’s called ‘The System,’” the Skims founder told Interview magazine in a piece published Tuesday. “The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio.”

“There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled ― or mishandled ― and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth,” she told the magazine.

Kardashian didn’t specify which case “The System” will first examine, but she has previously tweeted about Kevin Keith, a former death row inmate who says he was wrongfully convicted in the killing of three people in Ohio.

Fashion designer Mel Ottenberg, who spoke to Kardashian for Interview, asked her whether she feels like she has anything left to prove after taking herself to “another level over the past few years.”

“I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove,” the mother of four replied. “Even if it’s just to myself.”

“My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there,” she said. “It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

In recent years, Kardashian has been to the White House several times to speak about structural issues in the criminal justice system, and has helped fund various campaigns to commute people’s sentences and get them released from prison.

“Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn’t stop,” she said. “I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison and no one cares. It’s so heartbreaking.”

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she captioned the post. “I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses,” she added, alongside a winking emoji.