The internet is going down a rabbit hole of speculation after Kim Kardashian was spotted singing along to Drake’s “Search & Rescue” at the Canadian rapper’s concert on Sunday.

The song includes an audio clip of the reality star discussing her decision to divorce Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

In a viral clip from Sunday’s show, the Skims founder recites her own words that were sampled by Drake for the hit song that was released in April.

Kardashian, smiling, points at someone off camera and says, “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.”

A separate clip taken at a different angle reveals that the TV personality was repeating the words to her sister Kendall Jenner and singer Bad Bunny, whom she attended the concert with.

In additional videos captured at the show, fans speculated that Drake ignored Kardashian after he was seen walking past her at one point during the concert.

Did Drake ignore Kim K?

pic.twitter.com/kvTwVk1BQp — Fuad (@thatrarefuad) August 15, 2023

Drake walking past Kim Kardashian without noticing her. 😬

pic.twitter.com/ccO6Twk1H6 — k (@kvvyle_) August 15, 2023

The highly discussed sound bite from “Search & Rescue” stems from the series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2021, in which the mother of four candidly discusses her decision to call it quits with Ye in a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian and Ye, who share kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, tied the knot in 2014. The reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after more than seven years of marriage.

When news of the release of “Search & Rescue” hit social media, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, flooded the internet with tweets in anticipation of Ye’s response to the track.

Many assumed that Drake’s use of the line was a shot at Ye, considering his inclusion of that sound bite came after Ye accused Kardashian of cheating with the “Rich Flex” rapper.

Kardashian addressed the rumors in an episode of “The Kardashians” back in May.

“The one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector — is the one that’s hurting me the most,” she told her mom during the May 25 episode. “He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly.”

Ye’s and Drake’s beef has simmered for years. Back in 2018, Ye went on a Twitter rant about Drake following Kardashian on social media.

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” Ye tweeted at the time, Cosmopolitan reported. “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f**king wife on Instagram. Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness.”

