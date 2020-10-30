Kim Kardashian West Goes As Carole Baskin For Halloween In 'Tiger King' Family Costume

The rapper had gotten her a hologram of Kardashian West’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003. The Robert Kardashian hologram declared Kanye the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world” and called his daughter beautiful.

“I am so proud of the woman you’ve become, Kimberly,” the image said. “The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family.”

In a tweet about the gift, Kardashian West called the hologram “so lifelike” and said she and her family “watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”