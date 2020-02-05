HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We’re finally moving past the days of suffocating shorts with unsightly seams and incapacitating corsets.

Luxury underwear and shapewear brands like Spanx, Heist, Commando and SKIMS are striving to shift the stigma around shapewear from a shameful consequence of unrealistic beauty standards to a reclaimed choice with comfort at its core — with items that still look cute when your clothes come off.

SKIMS, the size-inclusive shapewear brand Kim Kardashian West founded last year, offers shape-enhancing undergarments that support, lift and flatter the natural shape of the body. And now, after five months of being exclusively sold direct-to-consumer from SKIMS.com, the brand is partnering with Nordstrom to make its products widely available online and at select Nordstrom stores beginning Wednesday.

The shapewear line offers sizes XXS to 4X in a diverse range of nudes. You’ll find everything from classic cotton T-shirt bras to one-legged smoothing shorts meant for high-slit dresses. There’s even a “Body Tape” product that’s a major upgrade from the industrial gaffer’s tape trick that gave new meaning to the expression “beauty is pain.”

Nordstrom will initially launch with three of the best-selling collections from SKIMS — Solutionwear, Fits Everybody Underwear and accessories including Body Tape and Pasties — with additional products debuting monthly.

Current fans of SKIMS might hope that this partnership with Nordstrom will whittle down the many waitlists for products on the SKIMS website.

“It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,” Kardashian West said in a press release. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom.”

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items from the SKIMS products you can now shop on Nordstrom .

