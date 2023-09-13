Kourtney Kardashian Declares She Hates Sister Kim Kardashian In Tense New Trailer

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian had some strong words for her sister, Kim Kardashian, in the trailer for the fourth season of their family’s Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians.”

During a phone call between the two sisters, in which Kim Kardashian is filmed talking to her older sister on speaker, Kourtney Kardashian can be heard lashing out at the Skims co-founder with some serious name-calling.

“You’re just a witch,” the Lemme founder says. “And I hate you.”

Earlier in the clip, the two sisters were filmed sitting side-by-side in a confessional addressing their awkward tension.

“Think people are going to be surprised to see the two of you together?” someone behind the camera asks.

“We’re like, uh, crickets,” Kim Kardashian responds.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Khloé Kardashian discussed her sisters’ strained relationship, saying, “Kourt and Kim are still going at it.”

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s contentious relationship played out in Season 3 of “The Kardashians.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, had accused the Skims co-founder of ripping off themes from her wedding in Italy last year.

Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had hand-selected Dolce & Gabbana looks for their wedding events from the design house’s ’90s archive. Kim Kardashian curated the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show months later — much to the dismay of her older sister.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney Kardashian said in a confessional interview in Season 3. “She chose the money over me.”

She continued, “That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn’t have known what to do if my answer was no.”

Fans curious to see how the drama between the sisters unfolds won’t have to wait much longer. “The Kardashians” Season 4 is set to hit the streaming platform on Sept. 28.