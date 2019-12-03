Kim Petras Has No Time For Westboro Baptist Church's Transphobia

Kim Petras went full-on diva after learning that members of the Westboro Baptist Church, known for its vehement opposition to LGBTQ rights, were staging a protest this past weekend ahead of her concert in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Saturday, the German-born pop star shared a short video on Instagram that featured snippets of her music videos set to Famous Dex’s 2016 hit, “Hoes Mad.”

Calling the clip her “official statement” on the Westboro Baptist Church picketing her show, Petras wrote, “This is the energy i’m bringing n it should be yours too.”

And when members of the church appeared outside the concert venue on Sunday, Petras went a step further.

The singer, who is transgender, cheekily appeared on the sidewalk in front of the group, waving the peace sign while striking poses in a high-cut black bodysuit, fishnet tights and high-heeled boots.

Capturing the moment for posterity on Instagram, she wrote, “Update. hoes still mad.”

The image garnered applause from a clutch of other stars and media personalities, including Demi Lovato, Christian Siriano and Charli XCX.

“This is holy to me,” YouTube personality, activist and author Tyler Oakley wrote in the comments on Petras’ post. Katy Perry simply branded the singer an “icon.”

Last month, a photo of Petras was used in four billboards not far from the Westboro Baptist Church’s home base in Topeka, Kansas. The billboards were apparently created as a response to the church’s anti-LGBTQ views.

Though Petras didn’t authorize that use of her image, she told ET Canada that she didn’t have an issue with it.

“I really have no problem outraging people, especially ignorant people, and just kind of shoving it in their face that I exist and that it’s OK,” the 27-year-old said. “I just imagine little gay and trans kids growing up around there and how tough it must be.”

Speaking to HuffPost last year, Petras opened up about her passion for LGBTQ advocacy work, while stressing that she had no interest in using her identity “as a tool.”

“I’ve never written a song specifically about being transgender. It made me the person I am and that’s a big part of me, but I think music is about your feelings and your fantasies and it goes deeper than your gender or your sexuality,” she said.

“I really fell in love with music and I hope that people can see me for my music and all of the things that I am,” Petras added.