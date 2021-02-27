Kimberly Guilfoyle's Wild CPAC Prediction About Trump Puzzles Pretty Much Everyone

Kimberly Guilfoyle confused Twitter users on Friday with a prediction about ex-President Donald Trump.

“I will confidently say that (former) President Trump from his desk at Mar-a-Lago will accomplish more for America in the next four years than (President) Joe Biden and (Vice President) Kamala Harris could ever dream of,” former Fox News host Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Watch the video here:

Kimberly Guilfoyle confidently tells CPAC that Trump "from his desk as Mar-a-Lago will accomplish more for America in the next four years than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could ever dream of." pic.twitter.com/T0vly8at0x — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 26, 2021

Guilfoyle’s claim about Trump — who is now a private citizen following his defeat in the 2020 election ― being able to achieve more for the country than the Biden White House was met with incredulity.

Critics issued a collective “huh?” in response.

“Who wants to tell her Trump lost the election. By a lot,” one Twitter user commented. Others likened Guilfoyle’s Trump-hailing address to North Korean propaganda or a cult.

They're telling a story



And in their story, Trump is still POTUS, he was simply robbed of his rightful position by the evil Socialists



He's toiling away diligently at his desk in Mar-a-Lago, his own White House of the Confederacy



Doesn't matter that the story is batshit crazy https://t.co/WXAcTcH4RN — Sean (@RavenRavinoff) February 26, 2021

You missed a word: Kimberly Guilfoyle at #CPAC2021:



"I will confidently say that President Trump from his desk at Mar-a-Lago will accomplish more for RACIST America in the next 4 years than Joe Biden & Kamala Harris could dream of" — More Cowbell (@MAresident13) February 27, 2021

