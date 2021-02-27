Kimberly Guilfoyle's Wild CPAC Prediction About Trump Puzzles Pretty Much Everyone

Kimberly Guilfoyle confused Twitter users on Friday with a prediction about ex-President Donald Trump.
“I will confidently say that (former) President Trump from his desk at Mar-a-Lago will accomplish more for America in the next four years than (President) Joe Biden and (Vice President) Kamala Harris could ever dream of,” former Fox News host Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Watch the video here:
Guilfoyle’s claim about Trump — who is now a private citizen following his defeat in the 2020 election ― being able to achieve more for the country than the Biden White House was met with incredulity.
Critics issued a collective “huh?” in response.
“Who wants to tell her Trump lost the election. By a lot,” one Twitter user commented. Others likened Guilfoyle’s Trump-hailing address to North Korean propaganda or a cult.