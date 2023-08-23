LOADING ERROR LOADING

As host of Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee, Fox News will reportedly restrict access to the post-debate “spin room” to allow only delegates of candidates who participated in the debate, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios. Former President Donald Trump, currently the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has said he won’t attend.

The memo noted that representatives of candidates not in the debate could still enter if invited by a media organization.

Guilfoyle, who worked at Fox News for more than a decade, railed against the network during an appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately for a media company that I used to work for, you would expect better, but this is just really pathetic messaging,” she said. “They’re just stepping off on themselves here. It’s backfiring spectacularly. It’s taking distraction away from the focus on the debate.”

“We will be attending,” she continued, adding that she and Donald Trump Jr. will be livestreaming pre- and post-debate analysis on the Rumble video platform.

“I’d just like to see somebody try to stop Don Jr. and me from going someplace,” she added.

Fox News host Bret Baier, who is co-moderating the debate, clarified Tuesday that reports that the Trump team would be barred from entering the debate were inaccurate, noting they could still be invited by a media organization, including Fox News.