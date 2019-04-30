Guilfoyle, who began dating Trump Jr. about a year ago, announced the news Monday on Instagram with a photo of her standing between her boyfriend and her new boss.

“America’s continued success depends on @realDonaldTrump getting re-elected and continuing his #MAGA policies,” she wrote in the caption. “That’s why I am absolutely THRILLED to announce that I’ll be joining the Trump campaign as a Senior Advisor! It’s time to get to work and WIN for America in 2020!”

Page Six reported in May 2018 that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had been “dating for a few weeks” as he divorced then-wife Vanessa Trump. Guilfoyle was a co-host on Fox News’ “The Five” at the time, but the network announced her departure that July.

At the time, sources told HuffPost that Guilfoyle didn’t leave the network voluntarily and that she had been the subject of a human resources probe involving sexual misconduct allegations against her.