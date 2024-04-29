PoliticsDogs Kristi Noemkimberly guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle Picked The Wrong Day To Announce Her New Dog Book

The announcement came a few days after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem revealed that she shot a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer for being a bad hunting dog.
David Moye
Kimberly Guilfoyle probably has a bone to pick with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem over competing dog books.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend announced the pending publication of her children’s book, “The Princess and Her Pup,” on social media.

In a social media post, Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, said the book is a “heartfelt story that teaches children that it’s easier to be courageous with a friend by your side.” She added that she will donate some proceeds to help abused and abandoned dogs and cats.

Sadly for Guilfoyle’s promotional team, her book announcement came after the Republican governor had faced three days of internet heat after a story about excerpts from her upcoming memoir revealed that she once killed a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer for being “less than worthless” as a hunting dog and added that she then shot a smelly goat at the same gravel pit.

Noem’s attempt to defend the animal shootings as an example of being able to make hard choices was criticized by both liberals and conservatives.

And, of course, the dog shooting was still on people’s minds based on the many social media comments on Guilfoyle’s post.

