Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Claim That Her Puerto Rican Mom Is An Immigrant Is, Uh, Wrong

Someone should tell Kimberly Guilfoyle that just because you yell something doesn’t necessarily make it true.

(In fact, her all-caps delivery was so over-the-top, it inspired an internet challenge.)

Between redundant shouts of the word “socialist” and declarations that “radical” Democrats would “control how you live,” Guilfoyle made one erroneous claim about her family that many could not ignore.

Shortly after self-identifying as a “first-generation American” in her speech, the former prosecutor and Fox News host went on to talk about her parents.

“My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,” Guilfoyle said. “My father, also an immigrant, came to the nation in pursuit of the American dream.”

Though Guilfoyle’s father was born in Ireland, the assertion that her mother was also an immigrant left many people scratching their heads — especially since Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and have been since 1917, according to the Library of Congress.

Guilfoyle’s ignorant statement led many to fact-check her on Twitter — including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who pointed out Trump’s offensive behavior toward Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria in his response.

When Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the President threw paper towels and abandoned the victims.



Turns out he even wanted to sell the island. He turned his back on Puerto Ricans, but I promise you this: I never will. https://t.co/BESg95vdTi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Puerto Ricans are not immigrants. pic.twitter.com/whDGvyjuEc — Ali Khan, MD, MPP (@alikhan28) August 25, 2020

This is your periodic reminder that Puerto Ricans are American citizens, despite what you may have just heard at the #RNC. — Rep. Chaz Beasley (@ChazBeasley) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle says she is "a first generation American" pointing to her mother, "a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico," and her father, "also an immigrant," so it's worth pointing out that Puerto Rico is a US Territory and its resident are US Citizens. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a first generation American??? Her people are from Aguadilla, PR. So is my grandfather. Puerto Ricans are American - last I checked. I’m horrified. And embarrassed as a fellow Latina. Shameful. #GOPConvention2020 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 25, 2020

"Proud Latina" Kimberly Guilfoyle should know that Puerto Ricans like her mother Mercedes have been U.S. citizens since 1917. Therefore, she was not an "immigrant." — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) August 25, 2020

#KimberlyGuilfoyle described herself as 1st generation American, a child of immigrants, then told us about her Puerto Rican mom. That didn’t follow.



To clarify, Puerto Ricans are NOT immigrants.#PuertoRicansAreAmerican#PuertoRicansAreAmerican#PuertoRicansAreAmerican 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZXZJeonheU — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 25, 2020

As a Puerto Rican, I can personally tell you that Kimberly Guilfoyle is full of shit as well as a completely deceitful lunatic. She’s in no way an immigrant and neither am I because Puerto Ricans ARE Americans. We don’t claim her. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 25, 2020

Republicans are at the #RNC calling Puerto Ricans immigrants .... pic.twitter.com/sgyju2h60O — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) August 25, 2020

