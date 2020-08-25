Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Claim That Her Puerto Rican Mom Is An Immigrant Is, Uh, Wrong

Someone should tell Kimberly Guilfoyle that just because you yell something doesn’t necessarily make it true.
On Monday night, the Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend
earned some of her allowance endorsed President Donald Trump in a Republican National Convention speech delivered at the top of her lungs.
(In fact, her all-caps delivery was so over-the-top, it inspired an internet challenge.)
Between redundant shouts of the word “socialist” and declarations that “radical” Democrats would “control how you live,” Guilfoyle made one erroneous claim about her family that many could not ignore.
Shortly after self-identifying as a “first-generation American” in her speech, the former prosecutor and Fox News host went on to talk about her parents.
“My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,” Guilfoyle said. “My father, also an immigrant, came to the nation in pursuit of the American dream.”
Though Guilfoyle’s father was born in Ireland, the assertion that her mother was also an immigrant left many people scratching their heads — especially since Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and have been since 1917, according to the Library of Congress.
Guilfoyle’s ignorant statement led many to fact-check her on Twitter — including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who pointed out Trump’s offensive behavior toward Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria in his response.
