Kimberly Guilfoyle griped about President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan by describing the grads who benefit as lazy.
Guilfoyle, who graduated from UC Davis and law school at the University of San Francisco, complained on Newsmax about the “communist approach” she claimed was turning the nation into a welfare state. That included Biden’s new plan, which allows up to $20,000 per person in student loan cancelations for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year.
“I mean paying off loans for people that don’t wanna, they wanna have some bizarre basket-weaving, you know, degree?” she said. “And they want all of us, people watching across this country, hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try to contribute to society.”
The former TV personality, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was secretly paid $180,000 a year by the Trump campaign via the campaign manager’s private company, HuffPost reported in 2020. She was also paid $60,000 for a short speech introducing Trump Jr. at the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by Trump supporters.
“I’m not saying it’s a crime,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said on CNN in June about the speaking fee for a speech that lasted less than 3 minutes. “But I think it’s a grift.”
