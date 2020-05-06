You can’t take a swipe at the comedians of late-night TV without getting a few segments dedicated to clapping back.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel delivered some blows of their own Tuesday night after they were the target of a series of angry attacks from President Donald Trump earlier that day.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 71,000 American lives, Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on his ratings and bash Kimmel and Colbert. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump also blasted Seth Meyers, calling him “nasty.”

Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a one time Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko “last placer” Jimmy Kimmel. Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so. @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Kimmel, who had already thanked Trump for the shout out in a biting tweet, took aim at the president’s “rage-tweeting” during his latest “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment:

This is what it feels like when the "President" of the United States attacks you personally pic.twitter.com/wzp4ed4GHr — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 6, 2020

And Colbert socked Trump (and his son-in-law Jared Kushner) with a burn about nepotism:

In the middle of a pandemic, the President of the United States found time to critique late-night TV hosts, again. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/PE5gat8IaL — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 6, 2020