You can’t take a swipe at the comedians of late-night TV without getting a few segments dedicated to clapping back.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel delivered some blows of their own Tuesday night after they were the target of a series of angry attacks from President Donald Trump earlier that day.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 71,000 American lives, Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on his ratings and bash Kimmel and Colbert. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump also blasted Seth Meyers, calling him “nasty.”
Kimmel, who had already thanked Trump for the shout out in a biting tweet, took aim at the president’s “rage-tweeting” during his latest “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment:
And Colbert socked Trump (and his son-in-law Jared Kushner) with a burn about nepotism: