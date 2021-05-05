Docs Reveal How They Really Feel About Anti-Vaxxers In Scathing Kimmel Segment

The U.S. goal of achieving herd immunity to the coronavirus is in doubt as the vaccination rate begins to plunge.

And as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel points out, part of the reason is because of misinformation from anti-vaxxers.

“Twenty-six percent of Americans are planning to skip the shot altogether, which is crazy to me,” Kimmel said Tuesday night. “I get that people are skeptical of politicians and celebrities telling them what to do, but we should listen to doctors.”

So Kimmel gathered some real doctors and nurses to counter some of the COVID-19 misinformation out there.

And they didn’t hold back: