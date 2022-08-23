'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guest Host Lamorne Morris Mortifies His Mom With Cheeky Monologue

Who doesn’t want to hear their son talking about titties on national TV?

While guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night, actor Lamorne Morris used language that embarrassed his mom while trashing HBO’s new “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”

“I don’t want to upset the show’s core fan base, which is men 18 to 49 who’ve never touched a titty before,” he quipped.

“Sorry, Mom,” Morris added. “My mom is here. My mom is actually in the audience right now. Mom, you don’t like it when I swear on TV, do you?”

His mother, who could be seen bringing her hand to her face, confirmed that no, she did not.

“You know I once said the word ‘ass’ on TV and then she called me up the next day and she’s like, ’You know you don’t have to say that, right?” Morris said. “Well, Mom, if you don’t want me to say ‘titty,’ I promise I will not say ‘titty’ again.”

