Kimmel Shreds ‘Evil, Soulless Creep’ McConnell For Failing On Gun Control

Jimmy Kimmel had some suggestions for lawmakers on Monday after a tragic weekend of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

He called on “evil, soulless, old creep” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow the senate to vote on the bipartisan bill that would require universal background checks for gun owners.

“He needs to drag his bony, grey ass back into work to vote on these bills,” he said.

Kimmel also shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s ridiculous response, which, unfortunately, was not a joke, and the president’s apparent failure to read the teleprompter at a press conference about the tragedies.

“Nice work, Ron Burgundy.”