Kimmel Taunts 'President Snowflake' Trump Over TV Attack: 'Can't Take A Joke!'

Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically thanked Donald Trump for watching his show after it was reported that the former president tried to get the Justice Department to investigate late-night comedy.

“Can you imagine that? President Snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us from making fun of him,” Kimmel said.

The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that Trump wanted an investigation into “Saturday Night Live,” Kimmel’s show and other comedy shows that made fun of him.

“He can’t take a joke,” Kimmel said. “He can make one. In fact, he’s made several: Eric, Ivanka, Don Jr. But he cannot take a joke.”

Trump ― who used to stay up late at night rage-tweeting at the shows ― denied the report.

See Kimmel’s full Tuesday night monologue below: