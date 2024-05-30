Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Mother Of All Fact-Checks After Courthouse Rant

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre comment by Donald Trump as he spoke outside court after the Stormy Daniels hush money case went to the jury on Wednesday.

“Trump knows he has no chance of acquit because he did it. He did the crimes,” Kimmel said, adding that the only move Trump has left is to complain the trial is rigged.

And that’s exactly what the former president did again on Wednesday ― but with a strange new twist.

“Mother Teresa could not beat those charges,” Trump declared outside of the courthouse.

“That’s right,” Kimmel sarcastically agreed. “Even if Mother Teresa herself had sex with and paid off a porn star, after a round of golf, even she would have trouble getting away with it.”