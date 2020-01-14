HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If part of your 2020 plans include more reading, you’re going to want to keep scrolling.

Amazon’s most popular e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale. It’s currently just $85, which is $45 off the original price of $130, and comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which would normally come to $30. This is the same deal that was offered during Black Friday, and probably the lowest price you’ll see until Prime Day.

The Kindle Paperwhite is a thin, lightweight e-reader with a glare-free display that looks like real paper, not a screen — so you can read and relax without straining your eyes, whether you’re inside or outdoors. This latest version of the Kindle is waterproof, so you can read by the pool or in the bath without stressing about splashes.

The battery lasts for weeks, and it has 8GB of storage for all of your books, magazines and audiobooks. That’s right ― the Kindle Paperwhite now offers Audible, so you can switch seamlessly between reading and listening to books.