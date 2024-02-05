King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Buckingham Palace Says

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday.
The palace did not go into detail about the kind of cancer the British monarch has, or its severity.
“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost.
“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”
The palace noted that Charles “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace said, adding that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the palace said.
Charles underwent surgery last week, after the palace announced in January that he was seeking “treatment for an enlarged prostate.”
