King Charles Coronation Concert Will Include Some Very Unexpected Guest Appearances

The guest list for King Charles' coronation concert keeps growing. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Tom Cruise’s latest mission? Making a cameo at King Charles’ coronation concert.

On Friday, BBC announced the latest performers and entertainers slated to make an appearance at the monarch’s May 7 concert, which is set to take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle just a day after Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

In addition to the “Top Gun” actor ― who rubbed shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton just last year ― BBC announced that the concert will feature Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls, a Dame Joan Collins cameo and some pre-recorded bits from Bear Grylls and Sir Tom Jones.

Prince William and actor Tom Cruise acknowledge the crowd as they attend the "Top Gun: Maverick" Royal Film Performance on May 19, 2022, in London. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Winne the Pooh will also stop by the king’s festivities in some capacity. It’s unclear if Paddington Bear, who made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, was booked already.

Previously announced acts for the concert include the English pop group Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Both Richie and Perry actually share close ties to Charles. Perry is an ambassador for Charles’ charity, The British Asian Trust, while the “All Night Long” singer is a global ambassador for the monarch’s Prince’s Trust charity.

The crowd watching Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, 2022. Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Perry told Extra! earlier this week that she is “grateful” to be performing during the historic weekend. The “California Girls” singer added that she’s also really excited about the high-end accommodations that come with the gig, as she’s been invited to stay at Windsor Castle.