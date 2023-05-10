Truth About 'Grim Reaper' At King Charles' Coronation Revealed

Mystery solved!

The haunting figure that made a fleeting appearance in the background during King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday has been revealed to be a verger, a lay minister who assists with religious services, a representative for the abbey told Newsweek.

Video of the cloaked and hooded person walking past an archway, carrying what could have passed as a scythe, went viral on social media during the ceremony and prompted jokes about the Grim Reaper, the embodiment of death, being in attendance.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023