World NewscoronationKing Charles III

Truth About 'Grim Reaper' At King Charles' Coronation Revealed

So, the embodiment of death wasn't actually at Westminster Abbey for the crowning of the new British monarch.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Mystery solved!

The haunting figure that made a fleeting appearance in the background during King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday has been revealed to be a verger, a lay minister who assists with religious services, a representative for the abbey told Newsweek.

Video of the cloaked and hooded person walking past an archway, carrying what could have passed as a scythe, went viral on social media during the ceremony and prompted jokes about the Grim Reaper, the embodiment of death, being in attendance.

Watch the video here:

The moment was one of many that captured viewers’ attention during and after the ceremony, with pop star Katy Perry, Prince Harry and the new British monarch himself also going viral online.

