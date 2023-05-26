Royal Family Member Reveals Why They Found Their Seat ‘Frustrating’ At King Charles’ Coronation

Royal family member Mike Tindall had one of the best seats at King Charles’ coronation earlier this month, but the former rugby player confessed he also found them a bit “frustrating” ― for a good reason.

“It was unbelievable to be sat where we were,” he said on his podcast, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” earlier this month.

Tindall is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara. The two were seated in a prime location just a few rows back from the historic event.

But the podcaster said that the seats were “quite frustrating” as “you couldn’t see around the corner” where King Charles was, “but you had the TV there.”

“You’re in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of the wall that you can’t see!” Tindall said, laughing. He conceded that he still had “a front-row seat.”

Tindall is pictured within the red circle at the coronation, where he was seated behind Prince Harry. Getty

The royal also spoke about what he considered “the best bit of the day,” when military footmen at Buckingham Palace “did three cheers for the king.”

“It was like, ‘woah!’” Tindall exclaimed, adding that the moment gave him goosebumps.

The 2003 World Cup winner occasionally provides commentary on members of the royal family and royal family events. He’s spoken about his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, accidentally getting a look at his raunchy underwear and also opened up about the “eerie” moments at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 15, 2019, in England. MAX MUMBY/INDIGO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Tindall, a former professional rugby player, married Princess Royal’s only daughter, Zara Phillips, in 2011. The couple shares three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

The royal revealed earlier this year that he swore off having more kids after the birth of the couple’s third child in 2021.

