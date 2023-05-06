Public's Pledge Of Allegiance To King Charles Dropped From Coronation Service

King Charles III’s coronation service has been altered after significant pushback over asking the members of the public to pledge allegiance to the King during the ceremony.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the public would be invited to make this promise to the sovereign instead of the traditional ceremony where the hereditary peers had to kneel and “pay homage” to the King.

It was to be called the “Homage of the People.”

Lambeth Palace said it would allow a “chorus of a million voices to take part in the coronation for the first time in history.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was expected to say: “I call upon all persons of goodwill... to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.”

The public would then be invited to collectively declare: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

King Charles III will be crowned today. via Associated Press

However, this did not go down so well, with many people (including politicians) condemning this upending of tradition and the expectation from the public.

But once the coronation service was revealed just before the actual day, it showed that the Archbishop had a new script to follow.

He will say: “I now invite those who wish to offer their support to do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying, ‘God save King Charles’ at the end, or, for those with the words before them, to recite them in full.”

It’s a subtle change after the original was condemned even by those close to the King.

Jonathan Dimbleby, Charles’s friend and confidante – and author of his 1994 biography – said the monarch would find such a pledge “abhorrent”.

He told BBC Radio 4′s “Today”: “I can think of nothing that he would find more abhorrent. He’s never wanted to be revered, he’s never wanted – so as far as I know – to have anyone pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.”

He suggested Charles just wanted the public to share in the event, and that such a move was “well-intentioned” but “ill-advised”.