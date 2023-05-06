Read Live Updates For King Charles' Coronation

King Charles is set to be crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, making him the 40th monarch to be crowned there.
The king’s procession begins at 5:20 a.m. Eastern and the coronation ceremony begins at 6 a.m. Eastern. After the ceremony, the procession to Buckingham Palace begins.
HuffPost and HuffPost UK are covering the coronation live. Stay tuned for all the updates here.
A Look At The Last Coronation
Chances are you weren't around to see the last coronation, since 9 out of 10 people living today hadn't been born when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. Here's a look at how her coronation ceremony went down back in June 1953.