Read Live Updates For King Charles' Coronation

The king and queen will start at Buckingham Palace before heading out on “The King’s Procession” to Westminster Abbey.
King Charles is set to be crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, making him the 40th monarch to be crowned there.

The king’s procession begins at 5:20 a.m. Eastern and the coronation ceremony begins at 6 a.m. Eastern. After the ceremony, the procession to Buckingham Palace begins.

HuffPost and HuffPost UK are covering the coronation live. Stay tuned for all the updates here.

The King And Queen Arrive

King Charles and Queen Camila arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.They went from Buckingham Palace to the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Prince Louis Is Definitely Taking This Coronation Seriously

Prince William and Kate Middleton Arrive

Here's a closeup of Kate's headpiece.
First Lady Jill Biden Has Arrived

So, You Won't Be Able To Miss Katy Perry At The Ceremony

What a hat!
Guess What Else Is Having A Celebration Today

Archie is celebrating his 4th birthday across the pond in Los Angeles with his mother, Meghan Markle. Prince Harry is flying from London to LA to be wiith his family after his father's ceremony.
There Was A Wave Of Backlash To This Proposed Moment

Ron Dicker

Pranksters Mowed A Giant Penis On A Lawn Where Major Celebrations Are Planned

Lee Moran

UK Newspapers Have Gone To Town On King Charles' Coronation. See Their Front Pages Here.

Lee Moran

Here's What First Lady Jill Biden Has Been Doing In London Ahead Of The Coronation

Lee Moran

King Charles Goes Punk In Coronation Street Art Tribute. Will Banksy Chime In Too?

Will Tooke

A Look At The Last Coronation

Chances are you weren't around to see the last coronation, since 9 out of 10 people living today hadn't been born when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. Here's a look at how her coronation ceremony went down back in June 1953.

Watch King Charles' Coronation Ceremony Live Now

Both Charles and Camilla will be crowned on Saturday, making the former Prince of Wales the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster. The king's procession starts at 5:20 a.m. Eastern.
Carly Ledbetter

Here's A Primer For King Charles' Coronation Festivities

