King Charles Shooing Staff To Clear His Desk Gets A Royal Ribbing

King Charles III already has a signature moment in his new reign ― but it’s not the noble kind.

The new monarch got roasted for viral clips that showed him shooing staff to clear his desk while he signed his accession proclamation on Saturday. He succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the throne after she died last week at age 96.

In the footage, the king fans his hand dismissively at an aide to direct the moving of an inkwell ...

Advertisement

"The servant must clear my desk for me. I can't be expected to move things." pic.twitter.com/0pZqY2Xopq — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) September 10, 2022

... And flashes a vexed smile at an aide who appears to be the royal desk-clearer as his majesty pushes aside a pen set to make room.

While signing an oath at the Accession Council, King Charles III ran out of room and gestured for an aide to help make some space on the desk. https://t.co/zRfXNO1crQ pic.twitter.com/Fl5Ge24EZY — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2022

“King Charles III, your Liege Lord of desk sets,” one person on Twitter joked.

“The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things,” cracked another.

Check out more responses:

If Charles giving that "pledging his serving his subjects" speech and chastising his servant for not clearing objects off the desk doesn't give you whiplash, I have some jars of magic water I would like to sell you. — Delaney King (@delaneykingrox) September 12, 2022

Advertisement

Clean my desk peasants an then lick my hand again 😀🤡 — Vjeran (@vjeran_cry) September 12, 2022

King Charles III, your Liege Lord of desk sets.#QueenElizabeth https://t.co/zqDOMjGZYR — ABeharton (@ABeharton) September 12, 2022

King Charles if he had to move things off his own desk pic.twitter.com/iUYKqHCb6e — Seasonally Depressive Autumn Hater (@katamaridumassy) September 11, 2022