King Charles Guest-Stars On 'American Idol' And That's A Tough Act To Follow

“American Idol” on Sunday featured the highest-ranked act in British dry wit: the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Watch the video below.)

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who took the night off from the judging panel to perform at the weekend’s coronation festivities, greeted viewers from Windsor Castle.

The two gushed about the party and Richie said he wondered what “Idol” could do to “bring something different to the show.”

Enter Charles and Camilla, pretending to surprise Richie and Perry.

The king appeared to ask Richie if he would be there “all night long” in a sly reference to his hit song.

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for?” he then asked Richie, a longtime friend, in the bit taped an hour before the live airing of “Idol.”

The king complimented Perry and Richie on their performances before “Idol” got down to business with regular judge Luke Bryan and fill-ins Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette.

