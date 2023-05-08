What's Hot

34 Things You Need To See If You’re Not On The Product Side Of TikTok (Yet)

Personal Trainers Share The 1 Exercise They Never Do

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Interior Designers Say These Under-$100 Home Goods Can Transform Your Space

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts To Trick Her Into Thinking You Planned Ahead

The Best Lightweight Luggage You Can Get On Amazon, According To Reviews

'Star Wars' Has Always Fat-Shamed — But Things Finally Seem To Be Changing

16 Pieces That Real People Say Always Get Them Compliments

Synthetic Diamonds Are Wildly Cheaper Than Natural Ones. So What's The Catch?

Trump Fails To Make Deadline To Testify In Rape Trial

George Stephanopoulos' Unfiltered Reaction To New Trump-Biden Poll Says It All

After 31 Years, I Read My Mother’s Suicide Note For The First Time. 5 Words Changed Everything.

EntertainmentKaty PerryAmerican Idolking charles

King Charles Guest-Stars On 'American Idol' And That's A Tough Act To Follow

The newly coronated monarch and Queen Camilla kicked off the network talent competition with a comedy bit.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

American Idol” on Sunday featured the highest-ranked act in British dry wit: the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Watch the video below.)

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who took the night off from the judging panel to perform at the weekend’s coronation festivities, greeted viewers from Windsor Castle.

The two gushed about the party and Richie said he wondered what “Idol” could do to “bring something different to the show.”

Enter Charles and Camilla, pretending to surprise Richie and Perry.

The king appeared to ask Richie if he would be there “all night long” in a sly reference to his hit song.

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for?” he then asked Richie, a longtime friend, in the bit taped an hour before the live airing of “Idol.”

The king complimented Perry and Richie on their performances before “Idol” got down to business with regular judge Luke Bryan and fill-ins Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette.

During the broadcast in which the eight finalists sang Morissette and Sheeran songs, three got cut, per USA Today: Haven Madison, Warren Peay and Oliver Steele.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community