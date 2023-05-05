King Charles And Queen Camilla Rework Iconic London Announcement For The Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have recorded a message that will be played out on the London Underground network’s public announcement systems this weekend.

The voices of the royal couple – who famously don’t use public transport aside for special anniversaries or openings –- will accompany travelers as they try to navigate the hectic coronation crowds.

The message from the new sovereign begins: “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend.”

Camilla then chimes in: “Wherever you are traveling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey.”

Charles concludes with the classic saying associated with all London tubes: “And remember, please mind the gap.”

The message will play on both the Network Rail and Transport for London network for the next few days.

Listen to the full clip here: