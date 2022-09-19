King Charles Leaves Personal Note On Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” the message read, evoking other personal sentiments left by the royals to say farewell to family.
The “R” that Charles signed off means “rex,” which is Latin for “king.” The queen used to sign “Elizabeth R,” with the “R” standing for “regina,” or “queen” in Latin.
The note reminded mourners of the heartbreaking note Prince William and Prince Harry left “for mummy” on the flowers for the late Princess Diana at her 1997 funeral. The note struck a powerful chord with crowds at the time (and made Meghan Markle, then 16, cry).
Elizabeth died Sept. 8 at age 96, leaving the throne to Charles.
He referred to her as his “darling mama” and in his first speech after her death spoke warmly of her long reign.
“Throughout her life, her majesty the queen ― my beloved mother ― was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother,” he said.
Charles picked out the bouquet on which his note rested, according to Buckingham Palace, which added that the flowers were sourced from royal households. The myrtle in the arrangement reportedly descended from plant growth from Elizabeth’s wedding bouquet.
King Charles teared up as “God Save the King” played with his mother’s coffin in front of him.
His note had already said it all.
The Duke of Sussex stands next to King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince William as they salute.
Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrive at Westminster Abbey in London.
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Coldstream Guards ahead of the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II on Sep. 19.
Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey.
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden in Westminster Abbey.
A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Hugh O'Leary arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral for their mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III arrives with Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry for the funeral.
Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession to Westminster Abbey, alongside their cousin, Peter Phillips.
Prince George of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service.
The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the funeral.
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall attend the state funeral service.
Members of the royal family walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave the state funeral.
The Wales family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried by pallbearers at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey.
The Prince of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.
Prince William and Prince Harry during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sep.19
The Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte look at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York are driven behind the procession of the coffin towards Buckingham Palace following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William look at members of the Bearer Party transferring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Princess Charlotte of Wales cries next to the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Camilla, Queen Consort at Wellington Arch after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall.
Royal Navy sailors escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, at Wellington Arch in London.