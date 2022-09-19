King Charles Leaves Personal Note On Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

King Charles III left a touching note on the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as people around the world mourned with him during her funeral on Monday.

“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” the message read, evoking other personal sentiments left by the royals to say farewell to family.

The “R” that Charles signed off means “rex,” which is Latin for “king.” The queen used to sign “Elizabeth R,” with the “R” standing for “regina,” or “queen” in Latin.

The bouquet atop Queen Elizabeth's coffin was sourced from royal households and chosen by Prince Charles. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The note reminded mourners of the heartbreaking note Prince William and Prince Harry left “for mummy” on the flowers for the late Princess Diana at her 1997 funeral. The note struck a powerful chord with crowds at the time (and made Meghan Markle, then 16, cry).

Last year, Elizabeth left a goodbye missive for her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, signing it with her childhood nickname Lilibet.

Elizabeth died Sept. 8 at age 96, leaving the throne to Charles.

Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

He referred to her as his “darling mama” and in his first speech after her death spoke warmly of her long reign.

“Throughout her life, her majesty the queen ― my beloved mother ― was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother,” he said.

Charles picked out the bouquet on which his note rested, according to Buckingham Palace, which added that the flowers were sourced from royal households. The myrtle in the arrangement reportedly descended from plant growth from Elizabeth’s wedding bouquet.

King Charles teared up as “God Save the King” played with his mother’s coffin in front of him.

His note had already said it all.