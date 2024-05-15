EntertainmentKing Charles III

King Charles' Very Red Portrait Has Inspired Some Bloody Funny Jokes

“It’s a little on the nose to paint your portrait with the blood of all those you colonized.”
Elyse Wanshel
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Call it a period piece.

On Tuesday, King Charles III unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, and it’s very, very red — and bloody hilarious.

Artist Jonathan Yeo and King Charles III stand in front of the portrait of the monarch during its unveiling in London Tuesday.
WPA Pool via Getty Images

The vast oil on canvas was painted by artist Jonathan Yeo and depicts the king in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards that bleeds into a similar hue in the background. Charles got his first look at the portrait Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, and seemed a bit spooked when he first laid eyes on it.

But can you blame him? The painting looks demonic enough that if you stare at it and chant “sausage fingers” three times, the portrait will pelt you with seven soft-boiled eggs.

Funny enough, Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, reportedly looked at the painting and told Yeo, “Yes, you’ve got him,” the BBC reports.

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, thought that the painting captured Charles’ essence as well — in a variety of ways. But some felt the painting resembled other things, from food to fictional villains. And a few people couldn’t help but make a reference to Tampongate.

To read all the funny things people had to say, just scroll down, and, uh, pip pip cheerio, chaps.

