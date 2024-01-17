What's Hot

King Charles To Undergo Procedure In Hospital Next Week: Buckingham Palace

The news comes on the heels of Kate Middleton’s extended hospital stay following abdominal surgery.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that King Charles has “sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” on the same day it was revealed that Kate Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace said in a press release shared with HuffPost. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

