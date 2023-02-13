What's Hot

New Mexico State Shuts Down Men's Basketball Amid Disturbing Report Of Sex Abuse

Rihanna's Marshmallowy Backup Dancers Are This Year's Super Bowl Meme

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna's Best Hype Man At Her Solo Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Important Reason You Should Think Twice Before Policing Someone's Table Manners

12 Ways To Make Your iPhone Run Faster

Guess How Many Times They Say 'Family' In New 'Fast And Furious' Trailer

France Says Its Troops Misrepresented In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Sheryl Lee Ralph Belts Dazzling Rendition Of 'Black National Anthem' At Super Bowl

U.S. Downs 4 Objects In 8 Days, Unprecedented In Peacetime

Debt Limit Crisis Could Come As Early As June, According To Some Economists

Harrison Ford Returns As Indiana Jones In Trailer During Super Bowl

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

World NewsCOVID-19royal familyking charles

Buckingham Palace Confirms Queen Camilla Tested Positive For COVID-19

The queen consort canceled her upcoming engagements "with regret."
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Camilla previously tested positive for COVID on Feb. 14, 2022.
Camilla previously tested positive for COVID on Feb. 14, 2022.
FINNBARR WEBSTER VIA GETTY IMAGES

Queen Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace told HuffPost in a statement on Monday.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” the palace said.

Prior to testing positive, the palace said that Camilla had been “suffering the symptoms of a cold.”

This is the second time that the former Duchess of Cornwall contracted COVID-19. Camilla tested positive for COVID at nearly the same time last year: Feb. 14, 2022.

Clarence House said at the time that Camilla was self-isolating, four days after her husband, who was then Prince Charles, had also tested positive.

Both the queen consort and the king are vaccinated.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community