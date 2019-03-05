Pro Wrestler King Kong Bundy, Hulk Hogan's Rival, Dead At Age 61

Pro wrestler King Kong Bundy, the 458-pounder who played the heel to superstar Hulk Hogan in the 1980s, has died at age 61.

“Today we lost a Legend,” Bundy’s friend David Herro announced on Facebook Monday.

“Very sad news,” wrestling star Brutus Beefcake wrote. “He was a kind soul.”

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Alan Pallies, famously faced Hogan for the WWF heavyweight championship in 1986′s WrestleMania 2, the event that became a staple for the industry. Bundy, often cast as the heel, or villain, lost that staged cage match.

He also wrestled in the inaugural WrestleMania, defeating Special Delivery Jones in nine seconds, WWE (formerly the WWF) noted on its website.

In another prominent match, Bundy fought Andre the Giant at Madison Square Garden. The 1985 match was billed “the Colossal Jostle” because of the combatants’ size. Bundy, who tipped the scales at nearly a quarter-ton for much of his career, was disqualified after Big John Studd attacked the Giant to help Bundy.

Bundy, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, left the WWF in the late ’80s and returned in 1994. He exited again after losing to the Undertaker in 1995′s WrestleMania XI, according to WWE.

He appeared on the sitcom “Married With Children” in 1995, wrestling Bud Bundy in an episode titled “Flight of the Bumblebee.”

WWE’s bio says Bundy “will always be remembered as one of the most unique and devastating individuals to ever set foot in the ring.”

Tributes poured in.

Devastated to hear of the passing of one of the first big stars to work with me and help me when I first started in pro wrestling. I had the honor of working with King Kong Bundy many times and he was a consummate professional and gentleman. RIP KKB, God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cjJkZNA6qh — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 5, 2019

Damn.

RIP King Kong Bundy.

I was barely 19 when I wrestled him. pic.twitter.com/0u8EXVpxiq — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) March 5, 2019

King Kong Bundy wrestling Bud Bundy on "Married With Children" back in the day. Classic moment. #RIPKingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/UWeyIbjC4h — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 5, 2019

So sad to learn of King Kong Bundy passing away. A true legendary big man who paved the way for a lot of us. A true gentleman and so kind to be around. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/iDyZR865mD — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) March 5, 2019

R.I.P. King Kong Bundy...another great wrestling talent gone too soon. He will be missed, but he's in good company now, like in this match... https://t.co/rhqsDS5qAD — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 5, 2019

I met King Kong Bundy in 1999. I had just started training and was helping out backstage at the show he was on. I’ll always remember him being really funny and just such a great guy. I wish I had been lucky enough to cross paths with him again.



My thoughts go out to his family. — Kejwhdbmwkiajdbsn (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2019

King Kong Bundy had some amateur wrestling success as well. Here he is as 1973 All South Jersey Wrestling 2nd Team Selection.



Heavyweight. #Five #RIP pic.twitter.com/04oxykQBLc — Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) March 5, 2019

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

OMG can’t hardly believe my friend Chris Pallies aka King Kong Bundy has passed away. Very sad news he was a kind soul. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again. — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) March 5, 2019