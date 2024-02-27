Adam Kinzinger Says Mike Johnson Lacks ‘Political Acumen’ To Pass Ukraine Aid Bill

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) on Monday said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) “doesn’t have the political acumen” to pass a bill allowing the transfer of more U.S. aid to Ukraine to the House floor amid resistance from the right wing of his party.
The $95 billion bill in question, which has already cleared the Senate, would also provide weapons to Israel and Taiwan and humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Kinzinger told CNN’s “The Source” he’s privately heard that Johnson “in his heart” would call for a vote on the legislation if he felt he was in a position to do so almost immediately. Johnson, however, appears concerned that pushing the legislation forward would threaten his speakership.
“The problem is he doesn’t have the political acumen apparently to be able to just put it on the floor and say ‘you know what, Freedom Caucus? You guys want to try to vacate the chair? Fine, do it,’” Kinzinger said. “And then he can cut a deal with the Democrats to save him if necessary.”
Kinzinger added that other GOP House members should do more to encourage Johnson to act.
“He has to be emboldened by the rank and file Republicans to push against the Freedom Caucus,” Kinzinger added.
Notably, prior to becoming speaker, Johnson never voted in favor of Ukraine aid and didn’t join his colleagues on any congressional delegations to the war-torn country, according to sources cited by CNN.
But Johnson seems to have slightly shifted his stance on the issue after joining GOP leadership, at least behind closed doors.
Zelenskyy told CNN he has held a private meeting with Johnson in which the Louisiana Republican said he would do everything to support Kyiv. But the Ukrainian leader said there’s not much more left for him to do to explain how important U.S. aid is for his country at the moment.
“What can I do? I can’t push the speaker,” Zelenskyy said Sunday, a day after the two-year anniversary of the war. “This is his decision. But I think he understands all the challenges, what we have.”
Asked if he trusts Johnson, Zelenskyy replied: “I have to trust. But we will see.”
The White House has also been upping the pressure on Johnson, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan telling CNN’s “State of the Union” that Russian President Vladimir Putin “gains every day that Ukraine does not get the resources it needs.”
Sullivan added, “There is a strong bipartisan majority in the House standing ready to pass this bill if it comes to the floor. And that decision rests on the shoulders of one person. And history is watching whether Speaker Johnson will put that bill on the floor.”
Johnson is set to attend a meeting with the president and the other three congressional leaders Tuesday on the emergency aid package and the threat of a potential shutdown next month.