Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Feeling Ignored By Hollywood

Kirsten Dunst is more than the peppy purveyor of spirit fingers in the 2000 cult classic “Bring It On.”

Early in her 30-year acting career, she held her own as a child appearing alongside Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994’s “Interview with the Vampire.” Since then, she has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films like “The Virgin Suicides,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Melancholia.” And she has become director Sofia Coppola’s indisputable muse.

Yet the “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” star feels like she’s never gotten her due in Hollywood.

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe, like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for ‘Fargo,’” Dunst said in a recent interview with SiriusXM host Larry Flick on his show “In Depth With Larry Flick.”

The 37-year-old actor hasn’t been totally ignored. She took home the 2003 MTV Movie Awards for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for “Spider-Man” and the 2011 Cannes Best Actress Award for “Melancholia.”

Dunst admitted that she doesn’t fully know why things haven’t worked out for her in regards to the biggest awards, but she does have a theory.

“I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from ‘Bring It On,’” she said.

Dunst has another idea as to why she’s underrated — and it stems from the unfortunate trend of her performances garnering praise years after the films were released.

“Well, remember when ‘Marie Antoinette’ — y’all panned it? And now you all love it. Remember ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’? Panned. Now you all love it,” she lamented.

Although Dunst is clearly frustrated by the delayed acclaim, she seems to have a pretty good attitude overall.

“I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day,” she said. “And that’s all people really care about. I’m intelligent enough to know that and have perspective.”

But she added: “It’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.”

Here’s to feeling your pain, girl.