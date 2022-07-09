Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years As A Couple

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are officially hitched.

Though the “Power of the Dog” co-stars already referred to each other as “husband and wife” ― and the media often followed suit ― they weren’t legally married, Dunst explained to the Los Angeles Times in February.

That changed earlier this month, when the pair tied the knot in Jamaica, Page Six reported. A rep for Dunst confirmed to People that the actors had gotten married but said “no other details would be provided.”

Advertisement

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" in 2019. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The two got engaged in 2017, when Dunst was seen wearing an engagement ring at various appearances. But she told the LA Times that various occurrences delayed the nuptials, including her becoming pregnant with the couple’s second child last year.

“There was COVID, then we had another child,” she said. “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Dunst and Plemons have played a married couple twice ― first in the second season of “Fargo” in 2015, and again in 2021’s “Power of the Dog.” It was on the “Fargo” set that the the pair “fell in love creatively first” before later becoming a couple, Dunst told Jimmy Kimmel last year.