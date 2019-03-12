“I trusted and leaned on this statement that you made: ‘You need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is O.K. None of it is acceptable,’” the woman wrote in her resignation letter to Gillibrand in August.

“Your office chose to go against your public belief that women shouldn’t accept sexual harassment in any form and portrayed my experience as a misinterpretation instead of what it actually was: harassment and ultimately, intimidation,” the staffer added.

Gillibrand initially responded to the Politico report in a Monday morning statement to HuffPost reiterating that people need to believe women when they make accusations like this.

“As I have long said, when allegations are made in the workplace, we must believe women so that serious investigations can actually take place, we can learn the facts, and there can be appropriate accountability,” the senator wrote. “That’s exactly what happened at every step of this case last year. I told her that we loved her at the time and the same is true today.”