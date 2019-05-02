Another 2020 Democratic Candidate To Do A Town Hall With Fox News

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is the latest Democratic 2020 presidential candidate to agree to participate in a Fox News town hall.

Fox host Chris Wallace is scheduled to host the Iowa town hall set for June 2, the network said Thursday.

“We are pleased to welcome Sen. Gillibrand to our lineup, further establishing FOX News as a vital destination for 2020 candidates,” Fox president Jay Wallace said in a release. “We look forward to Chris delivering a dynamic and substantive discussion from the influential state of Iowa to our millions of viewers.”

Gillibrand joins Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), as well as Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who have also signed on to participate in Fox town halls.

The network’s town hall with Sanders took place on April 15 and reached nearly 2.6 million viewers, making it the highest-rated town hall of the election cycle thus far, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sanders used the opportunity to tell Fox viewers that President Donald Trump is a “pathological liar” and to explain why he had agreed to a town hall with the president’s preferred network.

“Your network does not necessarily have great respect in my world, but I thought we should have a serious discussion about serious issues,” Sanders said.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg’s town halls will take place on May 8 and May 19, respectively.

The candidates’ decision to participate in Fox News town halls highlights a schism within the Democratic Party among its 2020 candidates over how to engage with the right-leaning network.

The Democratic National Committee in March said it wouldn’t partner with Fox News for debates during the 2020 election cycle, citing a New Yorker report that outlined the network’s many connections with the Trump White House.