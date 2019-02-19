Kirsten Gillibrand Meets Iowa Voter Who Really Just Wants Ranch Dressing

Now that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has declared herself a 2020 presidential candidate, she is making a point to listen to the needs of voters.
And what one woman in Iowa City really needed was some ranch dressing.
On Monday, Gillibrand was visiting a restaurant called The Airliner when the woman walked up to her, seemingly on a mission.
And she was — but not necessarily to bend Gillibrand’s ear, according to CNN’s DJ Judd.
“Sorry, I’m just trying to get some ranch dressing,” the woman said apologetically to the senator.
Bystanders laughed at the exchange, which Judd captured on video.
The woman in the video, later identified as Hanna Kinney, posted a response to the encounter but refused to take sides on anything but her favorite condiment.
Turns out, Kinney’s simple yet fervent desire struck a chord with other Twitter users.
The exchange gave some people a taste of Gillibrand’s 2020 campaign, including possible slogans: