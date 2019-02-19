Kirsten Gillibrand Meets Iowa Voter Who Really Just Wants Ranch Dressing

Now that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has declared herself a 2020 presidential candidate, she is making a point to listen to the needs of voters.

And what one woman in Iowa City really needed was some ranch dressing.

On Monday, Gillibrand was visiting a restaurant called The Airliner when the woman walked up to her, seemingly on a mission.

And she was — but not necessarily to bend Gillibrand’s ear, according to CNN’s DJ Judd.

“Sorry, I’m just trying to get some ranch dressing,” the woman said apologetically to the senator.

An Iowan tried to walk past Kirsten Gillibrand as she addresses the crowd here at the Airliner in Iowa City. Gillibrand turned toward her, but the Iowan apologized, “Sorry, I’m just trying to get some ranch dressing.” — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

Bystanders laughed at the exchange, which Judd captured on video.

And here's video of the woman "just trying to get some ranch," while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to supporters in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/6PRCVbbIQW — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

The woman in the video, later identified as Hanna Kinney, posted a response to the encounter but refused to take sides on anything but her favorite condiment.

The only political comment I will make at this time is that @TheAirlinerBar’s ranch is amazing. https://t.co/1rXNHcfWIS — Hanna Kinney (@kinney0116) February 19, 2019

Turns out, Kinney’s simple yet fervent desire struck a chord with other Twitter users.

The hero we didn’t know we needed — Mackenzie Finger (@MackenzieFinger) February 19, 2019

The exchange gave some people a taste of Gillibrand’s 2020 campaign, including possible slogans:

“GILLIBRAND 2020



I’m Just Trying To Get Some Ranch” — UTAH JAZZCABBAGE (@numberfortyfive) February 19, 2019

"Just trying to get some ranch..."



--all of us between now and Nov 2020. — David Sampson (@djsampson) February 19, 2019

Most Iowan story ever. — Sir Thopas (@Sir_Thopas) February 19, 2019