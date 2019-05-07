Kirsten Gillibrand Vows To Only Nominate Judges Who Uphold Roe v. Wade

Since taking office, Trump has rolled back access to safe and affordable reproductive health care around the world. He also recently appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has questioned whether Roe v. Wade is “settled law.” Vice President Mike Pence, a loud anti-abortion advocate, has suggested that legal abortions in the U.S. “could end in our time.”

“President Trump is appointing circuit court judges at a record pace, not to mention making two Supreme Court appointments. The impact of those appointments on Americans ― and on reproductive rights in this country ― will extend far beyond the end of his presidency,” Gillibrand added. “We have to fight back.”

Head over to Medium to read Gillibrand’s full essay.