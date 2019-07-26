Kirstie Alley Blasts Bette Midler Over Controversial 'Blackground' Tweet

Bette Midler is facing backlash after taking a dig at President Donald Trump in regard to his number of black supporters.

The actress and singer, known for being outspoken about her political views on social media, shared on Twitter a photo in which several black men were visible behind Trump at a recent 2020 campaign rally.

In her Wednesday tweet, Midler suggested the men were paid to be a part of the “blackground.”

Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be “blackground”? pic.twitter.com/pTkoHTIpQl — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2019

Needless to say, the tweet sparked the ire of a number of prominent conservatives, many of whom blasted the “Beaches” and “Hocus Pocus” star’s comment as racist.

Among those critical of it was “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley, who called Midler’s tweet “one of the most racist, degrading ‘jokes’ I’ve seen on Twitter & that’s saying a lot.”

“We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that’s your right,” she added, “but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And ‘BLACKGROUND’?? WTF??!!”

This is one of the most racist, degrading "jokes" I've seen on Twitter & that's saying a lot. We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that's your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And "BLACKGROUND"?? WTF??!! https://t.co/7PXH75tf8i — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 25, 2019

Alley has been outspoken about her conservative views in the past and, in April 2016, endorsed Trump on social media. By that October, however, she walked back that support in the wake of the “Access Hollywood” tape on which the presidential candidate was heard making obscenity-laced boasts about groping women.

Midler’s posts about Trump have come under fire before, too. In June, she shared a tweet that incorrectly claimed Trump once said he had run for president as a Republican because “they’re the dumbest group of voters.”

Though the quote has been debunked, it continues to regularly make the rounds on social media.

Trump responded by deeming Midler a “washed up psycho” and “sick scammer.”

As of Friday evening, Midler had not responded directly to Alley or the numerous other conservatives who have expressed their disapproval of her Wednesday tweet. She did, however, respond to one Twitter user who tagged her in a tweet sent to director Rob Reiner, who urged Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.

When the Twitter user accused Midler of using “too many F-bombs,” Midler replied, “Personally, I enjoy swearing. Why don’t you try it, you uptight…..ha!”