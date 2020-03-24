ENTERTAINMENT

Kirstie Alley Gushes Over Donald Trump Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Riles Up Twitter

Look who's talking -- it's the conservative "Cheers" actor lauding the president's "sincerity & care towards us."

Everybody knows the name of “Cheers” alum Kirstie Alley again after the conservative actor praised President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday. (Trump acknowledged her flattery on Tuesday morning.)

“I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us,” she wrote in the sappy “Dear Mr. President” tweet. “You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems.” 

The “Look Who’s Talking” star’s timing amid Trump’s often-maligned handling of the coronavirus pandemic stirred up lots of snide responses on Twitter. (And she answered back. See that at the bottom.)

Kirstie Alley commended the president for his "willingness to solve problems."
Kirstie Alley commended the president for his "willingness to solve problems."

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Kirstie Alley Donald Trump Twitter Coronavirus Cheers
CONVERSATIONS