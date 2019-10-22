Kirstjen Nielsen On Child Separations: 'I Don't Regret Enforcing The Law'

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump at a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, California, April 5, 2019.

WASHINGTON ― Kirstjen Nielsen defended her legacy of carrying out President Donald Trump’s policy of separating migrant families as his homeland security secretary Tuesday, saying she was simply following the law.

“I don’t regret enforcing the law,” said Nielsen at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. The moderator, PBS journalist Amna Nawaz, repeatedly questioned Nielsen on whether she regretted signing off on a memo that authorized the routine separation of migrant children from their families so that their parents could be detained.

Nielsen’s appearance was wrapped in controversy. Activists had been pressuring Fortune to rescind its invitation to Trump’s former homeland security secretary, who resigned in April. Three women who had been scheduled to speak at the summit ― filmmaker dream hampton, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and singer Brandi Carlile ― withdrew from the event because of Nielsen’s participation.

But Fortune insisted that Nielsen would stay on the schedule, promising she would face “tough questions.”

Nawaz did repeatedly challenge Nielsen’s claims, such as the former official’s insistence that the Trump administration’s policy was really just following the law and not a break from what previous administrations had done.

While family separation did occur in some instances under past presidents, the Trump administration launched a “zero tolerance” crackdown at the border that led to thousands of children being split from their parents as a matter of policy.

The administration began to prosecute people for crossing the border even if they had children. Prior administrations had often declined to do, putting the families directly in immigration proceedings rather than sending parents to jail and taking their kids away. But the Trump administration chose to prosecute parents and split up families instead.

While the law around crossing the border illegally isn’t new, the family separations policy certainly was. And the administration telegraphed that it considered splitting up families as a possible deterrent to unauthorized immigration long before beginning the policy in earnest ― Nielsen’s predecessor, John Kelly, said in 2017 that he was considering family separation to discourage families from coming to the United States.

Nielsen didn’t face any outcries in the room, although activists were protesting outside the venue and Credo Action, a progressive group, placed pro-immigrant flyers in the restrooms. At least one woman in the audience audibly said that the treatment of Nielsen and the tough questioning was “rude.”

Elise Foley contributed reporting.

This is a breaking news entry and will continue to be updated.