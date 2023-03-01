What's Hot

FBI Director Reveals Bureau's Stance On The COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

Elizabeth Holmes Has 2nd Child As She Tries To Avoid Prison

Eli Lilly To Slash Some Insulin Prices, Expand Cost Cap For Insured Patients

Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals Items Seized From Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Home

Prince Harry's Favorite Action Movie Makes A Lot Of Sense

Stephen Colbert Has A Brutal One-Word Answer To Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Promise

The Umpires Left, So Pirates And Orioles Played On Without Them

'Daily Show' Guest Hasan Minhaj Has Filthiest Explanation For Tucker Carlson

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Ron DeSantis With Real Reason His Book Is A Bestseller

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Falls Short In Bid For Second Term

Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

Iran Schoolgirls Allegedly Targeted With Poisonings To Stop Them From Going To School

Entertainmentmadison square gardenI Was Made Lovin’ YouTommy Thayer

Kiss Reveals Final Dates Of Farewell Tour

The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.
AP
Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
via Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community