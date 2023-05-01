Kiss' Paul Stanley Slammed Over Twitter Rant On Gender-Affirming Care

Kiss’ frontman Paul Stanley dropped his “thoughts” on gender-affirming care for children in a lengthy social media post on Sunday where he criticized it for being “a sad and dangerous fad.”

The singer and guitarist, in a message shared to Twitter and Instagram, took aim at parents for “normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle” that he claimed is confusing children about their identities.

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” Stanley wrote.

You can read his full comment below.

Several Twitter users slammed Stanley over his rant including Keith Olbermann, who scolded the rock star for referring to gender-affirming care for children as a “game.”

“It’s not a ‘game,’ you asshole. What you do is a GAME. What they face - internally and now externally due to stupid panicky fascists like you, externally - is an excruciating ordeal,” Olbermann wrote.

It's not a "game," you asshole. What you do is a GAME. What they face - internally and now externally due to stupid panicky fascists like you, externally - is an excruciating ordeal. — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) April 30, 2023

Members of the music world also weighed in on Stanley’s take such as The Offspring guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, who implied Kiss’ famous on-stage looks are “just gimmickry.”

“This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career,” Wasserman wrote.

“As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all. #thatsashame.”

This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career. As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all. #thatsashame — Noodles 🍜🎸🤓 (@TheGnudz) April 30, 2023

NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins also suggested that Stanley’s take comes in contrast with the band’s aesthetic choices.

You can read Collins’ thoughts, and others, in the tweets below.

The idea of KISS (!) of all bands complaining about gender nonconforming people is just... chef's kiss. https://t.co/1Xspg2VRbI — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 30, 2023

I agree, children should only be dressing like this. pic.twitter.com/YsUjBVXVmt — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 30, 2023

fuck paul stanley and every other regressive hair metal head who loves fucking with the normies and hates queers



i don't care what else you've said or done. if you choose this moment to shit on trans kids and their supportive families, fuck you. — endora bullshit (@collectdust) April 30, 2023

Paul Stanley pontificating about adults 'normalising and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle' as if everyone over 45 didn't spend the 80s watching him posture about his sexuality like this, the unforgettably cringe interview in Decline of Western Civilization Part 2 https://t.co/fjd9AkVrMx pic.twitter.com/PiROSqQabG — Tabitha McIntosh (@TabitaSurge) April 30, 2023

Aren’t you in a band of drag queens? I mean, a drag Queen band is cool and all, but you shouldn’t be such a transphobe. — Darren Read (@dreadwokeguy) April 30, 2023

No one is leading a child down a path to gender reassignment surgery because they like to play dress up.

Did anyone do that to you as an adult? pic.twitter.com/Di4GCmE1rR — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2023