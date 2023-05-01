What's Hot

Nancy Mace Derides DeSantis' Abortion Ban: Not A Way To 'Change Hearts And Minds'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Predicts Biden ‘Landslide’ In 2024 On 1 Condition

How Lurking On Wall Street Influenced 'Succession' Fashion

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

How To Tell Your Child That They Have ADHD

If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

'Despicable': Greg Abbott Ripped For Characterization Of Mass Shooting Victims

This Men’s Workout Underwear Is Actually Supportive, According To Reviewers

Here Are 8 No-Touch Insect-Catching Tools If You're Terrified Of Bugs

The Best Brands Of Store-Bought Salsa, According To Mexican Chefs

ABC Makes A 'Big Yikes' Blunder In Introducing Knicks-Heat Halftime Show

Germany Launches $53-A-Month Ticket For Public Transit Nationwide

Entertainmentkissgender affirming carePaul Stanley

Kiss' Paul Stanley Slammed Over Twitter Rant On Gender-Affirming Care

Twitter users, including The Offspring guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, criticized the Kiss frontman for his "very disappointing take."
Ben Blanchet

Kiss’ frontman Paul Stanley dropped his “thoughts” on gender-affirming care for children in a lengthy social media post on Sunday where he criticized it for being “a sad and dangerous fad.”

The singer and guitarist, in a message shared to Twitter and Instagram, took aim at parents for “normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle” that he claimed is confusing children about their identities.

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” Stanley wrote.

You can read his full comment below.

Several Twitter users slammed Stanley over his rant including Keith Olbermann, who scolded the rock star for referring to gender-affirming care for children as a “game.”

“It’s not a ‘game,’ you asshole. What you do is a GAME. What they face - internally and now externally due to stupid panicky fascists like you, externally - is an excruciating ordeal,” Olbermann wrote.

Members of the music world also weighed in on Stanley’s take such as The Offspring guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, who implied Kiss’ famous on-stage looks are “just gimmickry.”

“This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career,” Wasserman wrote.

“As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all. #thatsashame.”

NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins also suggested that Stanley’s take comes in contrast with the band’s aesthetic choices.

You can read Collins’ thoughts, and others, in the tweets below.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community