“Beckett” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring John David Washington, the film follows an American tourist in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt related to a dangerous political conspiracy. Netflix acquired distribution rights to the movie, which was originally titled “Born to be Murdered,” in October 2020.

The second most popular movie on the platform is “The Kissing Booth 3,” the third and final installment in the Netflix trilogy based on Beth Reekles’ novel. And next on the list is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s animated musical adventure “Vivo.”

Netflix "Beckett" on Netflix.

Beyond those three, a new Netflix documentary is also generating some buzz. “Misha and the Wolves” explores the fraud case surrounding Misha Defonseca’s tale of Holocaust survival.

As for films not produced by Netflix, the ranking includes “Major Payne,” “The Vault” and “Aftermath.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

