Kit Harington Confirms 'Game Of Thrones' Spoilers With A Wink

Kit Harington used his inability to wink to address rumors about the upcoming “Game of Thrones” Season 8.
Harington, who plays Jon Snow in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, agreed to “wink for yes” and “blink for no” as “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon quizzed him Thursday on possible spoilers for what happens in the final season.
But viewers were left none the wiser, as Harington pulled off his trademark wink-blink over and over, no matter what the question.
Check out the clip above.
